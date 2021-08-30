Advertisement

Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests rises to 10.1%

(CDC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 762,948 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, August 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,291 from Sunday’s 760,657.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,943,774 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 9,883,307 reported Friday. 64% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 56.6% fully vaccinated. 76.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 67.7% are fully vaccinated.

8,541,401 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 10.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 10% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 11,810 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,769 reported Friday.

1,700 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,608 reported Friday. 62,111 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

