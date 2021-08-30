Advertisement

Program aiming to reduce violence against women brought to Lynchburg

The program has been brought to the YWCA of Central Virginia.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg area has been brought a program aiming to reduce violence against women.

The AMEND Together program originated in Tennessee but has been established at the YWCA of Central Virginia.

The program looks to reduce violence against women by making men a part of the solution.

They want to encourage conversations among men about healthy masculinity.

“[Men] have a responsibility to make sure [women] are also valued and respected. That’s what leads to safety - holding ourselves and others around us accountable as it relates to how we act and behave,” said Shan Foster, national executive director.

They plan to get things going over the next couple months.

