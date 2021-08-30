Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The public’s help is being requested to identify a body found in the New River Sunday.

Two fishermen found the body in the area of Viscoe Road.

The man was white, 5′10″ to 6′ and around 200 pounds, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. He had brownish red hair with a receding hairline. He was wearing a silver necklace with a cross pendant, and tattoos including the words “Laugh Now Cry Later” on his upper left arm, “3 Skulls” on his upper right leg, a cross with a heart on his right leg, and a sun with a crown inside the sun on his chest.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800.

Special Agent Edwards of the Virginia State Police provided the attached composite sketch.

