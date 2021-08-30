Advertisement

Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River

Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County(Virginia State Police/Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The public’s help is being requested to identify a body found in the New River Sunday.

Two fishermen found the body in the area of Viscoe Road.

The man was white, 5′10″ to 6′ and around 200 pounds, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. He had brownish red hair with a receding hairline. He was wearing a silver necklace with a cross pendant, and tattoos including the words “Laugh Now Cry Later” on his upper left arm, “3 Skulls” on his upper right leg, a cross with a heart on his right leg, and a sun with a crown inside the sun on his chest.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for ID help on man potentially reported missing
Special Agent Edwards of the Virginia State Police provided the attached composite sketch.

