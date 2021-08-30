Advertisement

Roanoke Valley swift water crew headed to flood-impacted Hurley

FILE PHOTO, Roanoke Swift Water Team
FILE PHOTO, Roanoke Swift Water Team(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A regional swift water team is headed to western Virginia to help with flooding impacting the area.

Roanoke Fire-EMS, part of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Region 6 Swift Water Team, is leaving Monday afternoon fir Hurley, which has seen substantial rain. 

Hurley is in Buchanan County, near the Kentucky and West Virginia state lines.

The Region 6 Swift Water Team is made of personnel from Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, and Salem Fire & EMS.

