Roanoke Valley swift water crew headed to flood-impacted Hurley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A regional swift water team is headed to western Virginia to help with flooding impacting the area.

Roanoke Fire-EMS, part of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Region 6 Swift Water Team, is leaving Monday afternoon fir Hurley, which has seen substantial rain.

Hurley is in Buchanan County, near the Kentucky and West Virginia state lines.

The Region 6 Swift Water Team is made of personnel from Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, and Salem Fire & EMS.

