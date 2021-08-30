Sunday night shooting in Roanoke leads to arrest of man

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested one man following a shooting in the city Sunday night.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, around 10 p.m. officers learned of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW.

Officers found a man outside a building with what appeared to be serious injuries. Roanoke Fire and EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police identified Deante Cotton, 28, of Roanoke as the suspect. Later that night, officers found Cotton in a vehicle in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Avenue NW, about three and a half miles from where they found the injured man.

Police say Cotton and the victim know each other. Cotton has been taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were not able to provide any other details, and report this investigation is ongoing.

