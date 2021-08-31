Advertisement

Appomattox County family, friends desperate for help in finding missing teen

Blair's picture, height and weight are found on a sign outside her grandmother's home.
Blair's picture, height and weight are found on a sign outside her grandmother's home.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A sign near an Appomattox County roadway beckons for your help.

It reads: Missing, Sage Blair, AKA Draco.

The 14-year-old you see pictured on the sign has been missing for almost a week and family are running thin on hope.

“So just please, please somebody help her,” said Michele Blair, grandmother.

Michele Blair says her granddaughter is quiet, but also a straight-A student with many hobbies.

She doesn’t get into trouble and is incredibly smart.

But she says potential conversations with strangers online combined with an issue at school could’ve led to her disappearance.

“I said, and I’m gonna tell you, something’s bothering you that you don’t wanna tell me. I get that but, you don’t have to go back to school Sage. You don’t have to go,” said Blair.

Family-friend Lauren Talley is also fighting to find Sage.

She says her mother instincts have kicked in and fuel her passion to bring her back.

“It’s something that nobody should ever have to go through. It’s heart-wrenching. You can’t breathe. You can’t sleep. You can’t eat,” said Talley.

The sheriff’s office says they’re following all leads as they look to find her safe.

With time ticking, Michele clings to a message found in Sage’s room: Never Never Never Give Up.

“My baby, Sage, I love you and you know you can come home. Please come home Sage, wherever you are,” said Blair.

If you have any information, you can call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-2666.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River
Alleged Nelson County threat suspects identified; students return to school
Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Latest News

Liberty University
Liberty University quarantine annex at capacity as campus continues temporary remote learning
Courtesy Freedom First Federal Credit Union
Freedom First purchases downtown Roanoke Elmwood Building
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Courtesy City of Lynchburg Facebook page
Virginia 10 Miler to hit Lynchburg