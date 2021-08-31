Appomattox County family, friends desperate for help in finding missing teen

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A sign near an Appomattox County roadway beckons for your help.

It reads: Missing, Sage Blair, AKA Draco.

The 14-year-old you see pictured on the sign has been missing for almost a week and family are running thin on hope.

“So just please, please somebody help her,” said Michele Blair, grandmother.

Michele Blair says her granddaughter is quiet, but also a straight-A student with many hobbies.

She doesn’t get into trouble and is incredibly smart.

But she says potential conversations with strangers online combined with an issue at school could’ve led to her disappearance.

“I said, and I’m gonna tell you, something’s bothering you that you don’t wanna tell me. I get that but, you don’t have to go back to school Sage. You don’t have to go,” said Blair.

Family-friend Lauren Talley is also fighting to find Sage.

She says her mother instincts have kicked in and fuel her passion to bring her back.

“It’s something that nobody should ever have to go through. It’s heart-wrenching. You can’t breathe. You can’t sleep. You can’t eat,” said Talley.

The sheriff’s office says they’re following all leads as they look to find her safe.

With time ticking, Michele clings to a message found in Sage’s room: Never Never Never Give Up.

“My baby, Sage, I love you and you know you can come home. Please come home Sage, wherever you are,” said Blair.

If you have any information, you can call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-2666.

