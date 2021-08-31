Cases and hospitalizations are in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased across the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, this past week has yielded roughly 700 new cases.

While it is an increase, Morrow says we’re not seeing huge jumps like other neighboring communities.

However, this week has also included 35 new hospitalizations and 7 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the RCAHD to 520.

”And that just really speaks to how significant this disease is still impacting our community, how significantly it’s impacting our community, and it’s the same message we talk about every week. We need to do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Morrow.

Dr. Morrow added in her weekly briefing the age range for new cases seems to be skewing higher in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. The average age is 61. Below you will find her entire briefing, with answers to questions from WDBJ7 viewers.

