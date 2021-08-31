Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Benefit-expense ratios are part of how insurers evaluate their business.

A CNN analysis shows it costs about 150 times more to hospitalize a person sick with COVID-19 than it does to vaccinate them.

The breakdown works like this:

Medicare pays about $40 for each shot. Multiply that by two, and in some cases add an additional $35 it has to pay each time a shot is given at a home or group living setting.

That’s $150 to vaccinate the most expensive Medicare beneficiaries.

Contrast that with how much it costs on average to hospitalize a COVID patient – almost $22,000.

That skyrockets to nearly $50,000 if a ventilator is needed.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the health care system more than $2 billion in June and July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Deante Cotton mugshot
Sunday night shooting in Roanoke leads to arrest of man
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for ID help on man potentially reported missing

Latest News

A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Posthumous pardons granted for Martinsville Seven, 70 years after executions
A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
Curtis Hicks, new Salem Schools Superintendent
Salem City Schools appoints superintendent
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses
Members of Lynchburg FD deployed to assist with flooding in far southwest VA
Lynchburg crew sent to help with flooding in far southwest VA