Advertisement

COVID test positivity rate stays at 10.1% in Virginia

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, August 31, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,487 from Monday’s 762,948, a bigger increase than the 2,291-case increase from Sunday to Monday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,959,695 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from the 9,943,774 reported Monday. 64% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 56.7% fully vaccinated. 76.2% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 67.8% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Virginia Dept. of Health reinstates COVID-19 Outbreaks Dashboard

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

8,564,341 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 10.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 11,842 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,810 reported Monday.

1,768 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,700 reported Monday. 62,280 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River
Alleged Nelson County threat suspects identified; students return to school
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Deante Cotton mugshot
Sunday night shooting in Roanoke leads to arrest of man

Latest News

About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
Vaccines Berglund Center COVID-19 Update
Vaccines at Berglund Center / COVID-19 Update
Volunteers prepare stations for people at the mass vaccination clinic
Woman shares why she got COVID vaccine
With thousands expected to attend, health leaders encourage attendees to be mindful of the risks.
Health experts advise those at ‘high risk’ for COVID to wear masks to Virginia Tech football game