Advertisement

Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday

We’re bracing for the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Ida weakens to a Tropical Depression
  • Greatest impacts from Ida Wednesday
  • Tropical rain and localized flooding possible

LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM IDA

Ida has now been downgraded to a tropical depression but continues to look very healthy on radar as abundant rainfall is fed into the storm from the Gulf of Mexico. Further weakening is expected as it moves inland.

Tropical Outlook

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be the day to prepare. Much of the day will remain dry with only isolated to scattered showers and storms. A few of the rain bands from Ida may try to move in later Tuesday. Clouds will fill back in with highs in the upper 80s. Any storms Tuesday may produce intense downpours.

WEDNESDAY

Ida’s remnants enter the area from the west around sunrise Wednesday inching its way east through the day before exiting late Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Excessive rainfall of 2-4″ is likely and some locations could see 3-5″ of rain in any storms. Lower amounts are expected to the east toward Central/Southside VA.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through Wednesday evening.(WDBJ)

POSSIBLE THREATS: Widespread heavy rainfall, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts.

LOCATION: All locations will see rain impacts from Ida. The highest concerns for flash flooding remain along and west of the Blue Ridge where the Flash Flood Watch is active.

SEVERE TIMING: Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

LOCALIZED SEVERE IMPACTS MAY INCLUDE:

- Flash flooding of creeks, streams and headwaters of rivers and urban flooding.

- Downed trees or power poles due to severe thunderstorms

- Scattered power outages.

- Limited threat of structural damage due to isolated tornadoes.

The heaviest rain will be along and west of the I-81 corridor Tuesday into Wednesday.
The heaviest rain will be along and west of the I-81 corridor Tuesday into Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
THREATTIMINGLOCATION IMPACTEDDETAILS
FLOODING/ FLASH FLOODTuesday afternoon through WednesdayHighest risk mainly aong/west of I-81 corridor and/or Blue Ridge Parkway.Some roads may become impassable & streams may come out of their banks.
WINDLate Tuesday into early WednesdayAnywhere in the area (scattered)Gusts up to 25 mph may cause spotty outages and downed trees
TORNADOLate Tuesday into early WednesdayAnywhere in the area (isolated)Isolated tornadoes are possible with tropical systems

LATER THIS WEEK

After Ida’s remnants , we will get a much needed cool down along with lower humidity into the first weekend of September. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s with comfortable conditions. Overnight temperatures will slip to the upper 50s.

Most Read

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Deante Cotton mugshot
Sunday night shooting in Roanoke leads to arrest of man
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for ID help on man potentially reported missing

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through late Wednesday.
Tuesday August 31, Morning FastCast
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
A look at the hourly outlook for Wednesday's impacts for Ida.
FutureView - Hour by hour Forecast
Heavy rain is expected from Ida Wednesday which may lead to localized flooding.
Monday August 30 - Evening Outlook