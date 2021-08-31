Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday

Ida weakens to a Tropical Depression

Greatest impacts from Ida Wednesday

Tropical rain and localized flooding possible

LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM IDA

Ida has now been downgraded to a tropical depression but continues to look very healthy on radar as abundant rainfall is fed into the storm from the Gulf of Mexico. Further weakening is expected as it moves inland.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be the day to prepare. Much of the day will remain dry with only isolated to scattered showers and storms. A few of the rain bands from Ida may try to move in later Tuesday. Clouds will fill back in with highs in the upper 80s. Any storms Tuesday may produce intense downpours.

WEDNESDAY

Ida’s remnants enter the area from the west around sunrise Wednesday inching its way east through the day before exiting late Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Excessive rainfall of 2-4″ is likely and some locations could see 3-5″ of rain in any storms. Lower amounts are expected to the east toward Central/Southside VA.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through Wednesday evening. (WDBJ)

POSSIBLE THREATS: Widespread heavy rainfall, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts.

LOCATION: All locations will see rain impacts from Ida. The highest concerns for flash flooding remain along and west of the Blue Ridge where the Flash Flood Watch is active.

SEVERE TIMING: Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

LOCALIZED SEVERE IMPACTS MAY INCLUDE:

- Flash flooding of creeks, streams and headwaters of rivers and urban flooding.

- Downed trees or power poles due to severe thunderstorms

- Scattered power outages.

- Limited threat of structural damage due to isolated tornadoes.

The heaviest rain will be along and west of the I-81 corridor Tuesday into Wednesday. (WDBJ7)

THREAT TIMING LOCATION IMPACTED DETAILS FLOODING/ FLASH FLOOD Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday Highest risk mainly aong/west of I-81 corridor and/or Blue Ridge Parkway. Some roads may become impassable & streams may come out of their banks. WIND Late Tuesday into early Wednesday Anywhere in the area (scattered) Gusts up to 25 mph may cause spotty outages and downed trees TORNADO Late Tuesday into early Wednesday Anywhere in the area (isolated) Isolated tornadoes are possible with tropical systems

LATER THIS WEEK

After Ida’s remnants , we will get a much needed cool down along with lower humidity into the first weekend of September. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s with comfortable conditions. Overnight temperatures will slip to the upper 50s.