Review requested into incident between Nelson County sheriff, student

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford has asked the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Division to review an incident between Sheriff David Hill and a student at Nelson County High School.

The incident took place August 26, with a student being detained, and led to the closure of the school the next day.

Threats of violence at the school led to another closure Monday. Classes were back in session Tuesday, August 31.

Rutherford says the request for the review requires approval by the Virginia Attorney General.

He says, “It is important to remember that neither the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, nor any other law enforcement agency, may comment on the incident at this time. I understand that the community is concerned by the reports of this incident, many of which are circulating on Social Media. I urge the community to exercise patience while the Bureau of Criminal Investigation awaits approval from the Office of the Attorney General.”

