LewisGale Hospital Montgomery celebrates its 50th anniversary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital Montgomery marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration event at the hospital for staff and community leaders.

For 50 years, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has delivered comprehensive healthcare to residents of the New River Valley.

“We’re so excited, not just for our employees and for our leadership team but, but also for our community. This hospital has gone through a lot with the community and for 50 more years, we expect that when we open the time capsule, they’re going to be able to look back and really see all the history since 1971,” said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer.

During the event, Blacksburg mayor Leslie Hager-Smith issued a formal proclamation in honor of the 50 years of service LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has provided to the community. Mayor Hager-Smith thanked LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for its work to meet the increased demand for healthcare by expanding its services and continuing to support those services and programs for the community.

The celebration event also included regional first responders presenting gift baskets to hospital staff, the planting of a 50th anniversary time capsule, a ribbon cutting in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, and the unveiling of an anniversary tribute wall inside the hospital.

In 1910, Dr. A.M. Showalter founded the 12-bed Altamont Hospital in nearby Cambria. In 1971, a new hospital was built at its present location on Route 460 at the southern edge of Blacksburg. Today, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is a 146-bed facility, offering an expansive range of medical, surgical, and emergency care services.

Highlights of the hospital’s achievements over the last half-century include:

among the nine percent of U.S. hospitals to receive MAGNET status, the nation’s highest recognition of nursing excellence

an accredited chest pain center with PC

designated as a primary stroke center by The Joint Commission

a center of excellence for hip and knee replacement,

a national accreditation program for breast centers

accredited by the American College of Radiology

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.