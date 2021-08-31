Liberty University quarantine annex at capacity as campus continues temporary remote learning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University annex for holding students quarantined with coronavirus has reached capacity.

That comes only days after the school decided to temporarily do virtual classes due to rising cases.

The university’s coronavirus dashboard won’t be updated until Wednesday, but showed 159 active cases last week.

The university is not requiring vaccines or the wearing of masks.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.