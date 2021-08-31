Advertisement

Liberty University quarantine annex at capacity as campus continues temporary remote learning

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University annex for holding students quarantined with coronavirus has reached capacity.

That comes only days after the school decided to temporarily do virtual classes due to rising cases.

The university’s coronavirus dashboard won’t be updated until Wednesday, but showed 159 active cases last week.

The university is not requiring vaccines or the wearing of masks.

