Lynchburg crew sent to help with flooding in far southwest VA

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team has been sent to assist with any water rescues after heavy rain and flash flooding in far Southwest Virginia.

The deployment was at the request of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Lynchburg Fire maintains a Technical Rescue Team capable of being deployed throughout the country in support of national and state Mutual Aid Systems, according to the department. There is no time frame for the return of the fire department team, which is joining similar teams from Roanoke and Franklin County, as well as the Southwest VA All Hazards Incident Management Team.

“We want the public to know this deployment will not have any effect on the City’s Fire Department resources and response,” said Chief Greg Wormser.

