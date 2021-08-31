Advertisement

Man accused of starting fire in store after credit card declined

Kyle Mabe Mugshot
Kyle Mabe Mugshot(Wytheville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wytheville man faces arson and other charges for allegedly starting a fire in a store where his credit card was declined.

About 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wytheville Police were called to the Sheetz Convenience Store at 1340 N. 4th Street. They were told a customer had just had his card declined, left the store and returned with a gas can, the contents of which he poured on the floor and set afire. He then drove off as the store manager put out the fire.

Wytheville Police, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police began searching for the man. The car in which he drove off was found at an apartment complex.

Shortly after, a Wythe County Sheriff’s deputy saw the male subject under a tractor trailer near a Lowes store. Police say the man had a hammer and there was a brief standoff before police used a Taser and he was arrested.

Kyle Mabe, 40, is charged with Felony Arson, Felony Burglary, Felony destruction of property, Misdemeanor destruction of property and Misdemeanor larceny.

He was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail and is being held without bond. More charges are possible, according to police.

