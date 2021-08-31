Man arrested for Bedford County abduction and strangulation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has been arrested for abduction and felony strangulation after an incident at the Claytor Nature Center.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Shawn Parker, 45, in connection to the incident August 29, 2021. No specifics have been released about the incident, but Parker is also charged with Inanimate Object Sexual Penetration, Assault and Battery on a Family Member and filing a false police report.

He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

