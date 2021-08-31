Man arrested for killing in Evington

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on no bond for the killing of another man.

Matthew Critchley is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Lawrence Taylor.

Deputies were called Sunday night to a home on Buffalo Lane in Evington to investigate a gunshot wound. They found Taylor.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

