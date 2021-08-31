Advertisement

No injuries in Danville house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(123RF)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday night at 8:09 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene and found a medium, one-story house with heavy smoke showing from the roof.

Shortly after entering the house, fire started coming through the roof.

Crews had to exit the home and use their ladder pipe to knock down most of the fire.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was located safely outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Deante Cotton mugshot
Sunday night shooting in Roanoke leads to arrest of man
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for ID help on man potentially reported missing

Latest News

Following Bad Flooding, Aid Responds
Following Bad Flooding, Aid Responds
Gas Prices Update
Gas Prices Update
Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Routes for Botetourt County buses to be adjusted following shortages, COVID-19 concerns
Power outages in Danville, Pittsylvania County being restored