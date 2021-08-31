No injuries in Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday night at 8:09 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene and found a medium, one-story house with heavy smoke showing from the roof.

Shortly after entering the house, fire started coming through the roof.

Crews had to exit the home and use their ladder pipe to knock down most of the fire.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was located safely outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

