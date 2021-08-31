Omni Homestead set to start work on Warm Springs Pools

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a small group not normally seen doing construction work, from executives with the Omni Homestead to State Senator Creigh Deeds.

“It was something I had to come to,” Deeds said.

They were putting up new signs announcing the start of work on the old bath houses at the Warm Springs Pools.

“It’s an exciting project,” Lionberger Construction CEO Sam Lionberger said. “It’s a little bit scary and it’s definitely challenging.”

“It’s a really big deal,” said Mark Spadoni, the Omni Homestead’s Managing Director. “I mean, we’re excited. It’s a multi-million dollar commitment, a rehabilitation to be able to bring this facility back as close as possible to 1925.”

And it’s a big job, as anyone who has been by the old pool buildings knows. The contractor figures the delicate restoration work will take about a year.

“This is not a Walmart,” said Lionberger. “This is a craftsmans – an opportunity for our craftsmen to come in, subcontractors and craftsmen to come in and relly show their talents.”

“This is not about a renovation,” Spadoni said. “This is not about, you know, tearing something down. This is restoring the past, and our ability to go back and realize that in many ways, this county is here because of these springs.”

“Warm Springs Pools were an important part, or have been an important part of Bath County for a long, long time,” Deeds said, “and that’s why we wanted to make sure the physical condition of pools were addressed.”

Not to mention the personal connections.

“I’ve been coming up to the Homestead since I was five years old, so that’s been 50 years,” Lionberger said. “I’ve been in the baths and look forward to seeing them back to the condition that they deserve to be in.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.