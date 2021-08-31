Advertisement

Authorities remind citizens to secure vehicles following series of thefts in Campbell County

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple thefts have been reported recently in the Timberlake area of Campbell County, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to issue a reminder to its citizens.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Lynchburg Police Department, want residents and visitors to be mindful about locking their cars and not leaving valuables unsecured.

Contact 434-332-9574 with help regarding cases.

