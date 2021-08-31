Power outages in Danville, Pittsylvania County hit more than 27,800 customers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - More than 27,800 customers are without power Monday night following a storm.
According to the City of Danville, multiple substations were affected by a transmission delivery point from AEP that was hit with a lightning strike.
Power will be restored to different customers at different times within an estimated two to our hour window as it is brought back using a staged approach.
Check for updates using the Danville Utilities’ outages map.
