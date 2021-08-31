Advertisement

Routes for Botetourt County buses to be adjusted following shortages, COVID-19 concerns

Details can be found regarding each route.
Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Botetourt County Public Schools logo
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is alerting their community to the shortages of bus drivers and rising COVID-19 cases bringing adjustments to current routes.

These may be moved on a daily basis, and the community is asked to visit the Botetourt County Schools Facebook page for more detailing each route.

