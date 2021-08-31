Advertisement

Salem City Schools appoints superintendent

Curtis Hicks, new Salem Schools Superintendent
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools has appointed a new superintendent from within.

Curtis Hicks, who begins his new position September 30, has been an assistant superintendent for the division since 2014, and a central office administrative employee since 2007.

His appointment was unanimously approved by the School Board at a meeting Tuesday morning.

“I appreciate the confidence the board has shown in me, not just with this appointment, but throughout my time in Salem,” says Hicks. “The board has always been supportive of the initiatives I have brought before them, and I am proud to say we already have an outstanding working relationship.”

Hicks replaces Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert, who is retiring after 30 years with the school division.

School Board Chairman David Preston says Hicks’ extensive and diverse administrative experiences, and his “wealth of institutional knowledge” made him the top choice. “We have an outstanding track record in Salem of hiring quality educators, identifying leaders and then grooming them for moments like this,” says Preston. “Curtis is a dynamic leader who relates extremely well to students, teachers and parents. He has the unique ability engage these groups, even when they are at odds or struggling, and find the common ground that ultimately benefits the child.”

Hicks earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia in 1995, according to Salem City Schools.

