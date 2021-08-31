Salem School Board names Curtis Hicks new superintendent

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem School Board didn’t have to look very far to find its next Superintendent.

On Tuesday, the board named Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks to the school division’s top job.

Hicks has worked for Salem City Schools since 2007, and he has served as an assistant superintendent since 2014.

In an interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon, Hicks said he wants to build on recent progress and tackle new challenges.

“A lot of students haven’t been in school in 18 months, and I think we’re seeing some pretty extensive learning gaps,” Hicks said. “And we want to make sure we bring those students along, we assess where they are, what their needs are and we make sure that every student has an equal opportunity to learn.”

Hicks will succeed Dr. Alan Seibert who announced his retirement after 30 years with the school division.

Hicks will take over as Superintendent on October first.

