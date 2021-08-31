Advertisement

Salem School Board names Curtis Hicks new superintendent

The Salem School Board has appointed Dr. Curtis Hicks to serve as the city's next school...
The Salem School Board has appointed Dr. Curtis Hicks to serve as the city's next school superintendent.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem School Board didn’t have to look very far to find its next Superintendent.

On Tuesday, the board named Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks to the school division’s top job.

Hicks has worked for Salem City Schools since 2007, and he has served as an assistant superintendent since 2014.

In an interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon, Hicks said he wants to build on recent progress and tackle new challenges.

“A lot of students haven’t been in school in 18 months, and I think we’re seeing some pretty extensive learning gaps,” Hicks said. “And we want to make sure we bring those students along, we assess where they are, what their needs are and we make sure that every student has an equal opportunity to learn.”

Hicks will succeed Dr. Alan Seibert who announced his retirement after 30 years with the school division.

Hicks will take over as Superintendent on October first.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River
Alleged Nelson County threat suspects identified; students return to school
Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Latest News

A tomahawk fixed in the target after a successful throw.
Tomahawk throwing added at Omni Homestead
The signs show an elevation of the planned restoration.
Omni Homestead set to start work on Warm Springs Pools
Salem Appoints New Superintendent Schools Update
Salem Appoints New Superintendent Schools Update
The Search Continues For Appomattox Teenager August 31 Update
The Search Continues For Appomattox Teenager August 31 Update