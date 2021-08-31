Tomahawk throwing added at Omni Homestead

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - There are of course lots of activities at the Omni Homestead resort, but they’ve just added one more: Tomahawk throwing.

It’s much like the ax throwing you might have seen is increasingly popular at other locations but with a lighter ax that you throw with just one hand. It does require a little practice, but our reporter says he caught on pretty quickly.

”Some are excited and they’re just, I mean, they’re ready to go,” said Outdoors Guide Susan Buzzard. “And then you have the ones who are more questionable about it. They want to know how it works, cause they want to know about the tomahawks themselves, if it’s like the ax, you know, throwing with the bigger axes.”

The resort has had families and even corporate groups sign up and try the activity already.

