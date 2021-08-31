Advertisement

Unvaccinated mother blames COVID-19 for death of unborn daughter

By KGO staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – An unvaccinated mother in San Francisco was excited to meet her baby girl, but she gave birth to a stillborn daughter earlier this month, and blames COVID-19.

Nancy Mejia should be soothing her newborn’s cries, but instead she’s wiping her own tears and planning a funeral.

“To leave your baby at the hospital, it’s very, very sad,” she said.

Last week, Mejia arrived at San Francisco General Hospital and found out her baby girl was gone.

Two days later, at 8 months pregnant, she gave birth to her stillborn daughter, Sara Ximena.

“The truth is, I feel guilty about what happened,” said Mario de Paz, Mejia’s husband.

De Paz got sick with COVID-19 at the beginning of August.

He ended up in the hospital, but thought his initial symptoms were side effects from his first dose of the COVID vaccine, so he went home to his wife and 3-year-old son, who both got very sick.

“If I could go back in time, I would have gotten vaccinated sooner,” he said.

Like 75% of pregnant women in the U.S., Mejia was unvaccinated. After she lost the baby, though, she got her first shot.

When asked if her baby was healthy before she got COVID, Mejia said: “Yes, my baby was extremely healthy. I went to all the prenatal appointments.”

To determine the baby’s cause of death, doctors told Mejia an autopsy would be needed, but she feels like it was her COVID infection.

“Everything was fine until I got a fever, cough and chills,” she said. “To the mothers who are not vaccinated, get the vaccine.”

De Paz still has some COVID symptoms and has been unable to work at his restaurant job all month.

He and Mejia have organized a GoFundMe to pay for their daughter’s burial.

