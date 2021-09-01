7@four: Hallowheels

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For Virginia children with mobility impairments, wheelchairs and strollers are a way of life, and an opportunity to create some cool Halloween costumes has inspired an event called ‘Hallowheels.’

It’s a fundraising event for Children’s Assistive Technology Service, or CATS, which provides refurbished mobility devices for free to special needs children throughout Virginia.

Oct. 30, children served by CATS will reveal their costumes – which incorporate their wheelchairs or other assistive mobility devices like walkers and standers – on the nonprofit’s website and social media. Over the following week, supporters go online to donate $1 per vote for their favorite costume. All proceeds benefit CATS.

Click here for more information about Hallowheels.

Watch the video to see Michael Hemphill and Bruce Bryan preview the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.