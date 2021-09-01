Advertisement

7@four: Hallowheels

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For Virginia children with mobility impairments, wheelchairs and strollers are a way of life, and an opportunity to create some cool Halloween costumes has inspired an event called ‘Hallowheels.’

It’s a fundraising event for Children’s Assistive Technology Service, or CATS, which provides refurbished mobility devices for free to special needs children throughout Virginia.

Oct. 30, children served by CATS will reveal their costumes – which incorporate their wheelchairs or other assistive mobility devices like walkers and standers – on the nonprofit’s website and social media. Over the following week, supporters go online to donate $1 per vote for their favorite costume. All proceeds benefit CATS.

Click here for more information about Hallowheels.

Watch the video to see Michael Hemphill and Bruce Bryan preview the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
WDBJ
Christiansburg O’Charley’s restaurant closed because of fire
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Governor declares State of Emergency as remnants from Ida affect Virginia
Schools Closed Graphic
Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather
More localized flooding and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible and Isolated tornadoes...
Heavy rain threat ending; Drier air returning overnight

Latest News

Man Sentenced for Inciting Riot
Man Sentenced for Inciting Riot
Centra COVID Update
Centra COVID Update
Danville Business Closure
Danville Business Closure
Edwin Demerly
Lynchburg man sentenced for role in Fifth and Federal riot