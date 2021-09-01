Advertisement

Angels of Assisi rescues 9 dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida

Dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida.(Angels of Assisi)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi is bringing dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida to Roanoke for adoption in the near future.

Wednesday, the organization traveled to Northern Virginia to pick up nine dogs that had been flown in from the Humane Society of Tulsa.

That helps to clear space at that shelter so they can take in more cats and dogs from Louisiana and other nearby states.

“This is really important to us to help these animals, because right now they have no resources down there,” said Dayna Reynolds, Angels of Assisi’s Director of Community Engagement. “There’s no space since all of those shelters and things are being destroyed and they have to be evacuated, so they need to send these animals to different parts of the nation.”

Angels of Assisi is one of 10 shelters across the country helping to re-home more than 200 cats and dogs impacted by Ida.

The nine new dogs at Angels could be available for adoption in just a few weeks.

