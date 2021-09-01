Advertisement

Bonsack Elementary School resumes in-person instruction

Bonsack Elem. began a temporary COVID closure on Friday, Aug. 27.
Bonsack Elem. began a temporary COVID closure on Friday, Aug. 27.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bonsack Elementary School was set to resume in-person instruction Wednesday, following a COVID-19 related closure last week.

The Roanoke County school closed Friday, August 27 after several students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Ken Nicely said Roanoke County Public Schools was advised by the Virginia Department of Health to pause in-person learning at the school.

He said the health department determined most of the cases originated outside the school.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
WDBJ
Firefighter injured following grease fire at Christiansburg O’Charley’s restaurant
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Governor declares State of Emergency as remnants from Ida affect Virginia
Shots fired at Days Inn in Roanoke
Kyle Mabe Mugshot
Man accused of starting fire in store after credit card declined

Latest News

The Salem School Board has appointed Dr. Curtis Hicks to serve as the city's next school...
Salem School Board names Curtis Hicks new superintendent
Salem Appoints New Superintendent Schools Update
Salem Appoints New Superintendent
Liberty University
Liberty University quarantine annex at capacity as campus continues temporary remote learning
Virginia Tech
134 students disenrolled at Virginia Tech for noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccinations