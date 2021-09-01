Bonsack Elementary School resumes in-person instruction

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bonsack Elementary School was set to resume in-person instruction Wednesday, following a COVID-19 related closure last week.

The Roanoke County school closed Friday, August 27 after several students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Ken Nicely said Roanoke County Public Schools was advised by the Virginia Department of Health to pause in-person learning at the school.

He said the health department determined most of the cases originated outside the school.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.