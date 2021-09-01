Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine order for state employees takes effect

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A mandate that most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing is taking effect.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s order kicks in Wednesday and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees.

The Democratic governor issued the directive earlier in August as the delta variant drove a national surge in COVID-19 cases. Most have involved unvaccinated people.

The nation’s only doctor-governor said in August that the nation’s three vaccines are safe and widely available.

Virginia joins other states that have already taken similar measures. They include California, New York and North Carolina.

Northam’s order will require unvaccinated workers to show proof of negative tests weekly.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
WDBJ
Christiansburg O’Charley’s restaurant closed because of fire
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Governor declares State of Emergency as remnants from Ida affect Virginia
Shots fired at Days Inn in Roanoke
Kyle Mabe Mugshot
Man accused of starting fire in store after credit card declined

Latest News

Visitor restrictions implemented by Department of Behavioral Health
Senator Tim Kaine joins community members and leaders in a ceremony to honor and remember those...
Roanoke community, Senator Kaine honor people lost to overdoses
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
Bonsack Elem. began a temporary COVID closure on Friday, Aug. 27.
Bonsack Elementary School resumes in-person instruction