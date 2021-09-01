COVID leads to temporary closure of Staunton River middle and high schools

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School will be closed Thursday and Friday, September 2/3. Both days will be virtual learning days for both schools.

Bedford County Public Schools made the decision with the Virginia Department of Health, and the closure includes the cancellation of all co-curricular and extracurricular activities through Monday, September 6.

The school district says, “Several factors have contributed to this decision, most significantly the number of COVID-19 positive individuals, including, at least, seven documented school transmissions. There has also been a high volume of staff and students placed in quarantine and more time is needed to complete the monitoring of students who have pending test results while quarantined. The temporary campus closure will also address staff shortages and allow for more time for additional cleaning of both schools.”

A statement further says, “Instruction will continue as all teachers will be providing work for students in their Canvas courses for the next two days. Students will need to log on at the beginning of each scheduled class to identify the class plan for the day. This may include live sessions or teachers may provide instructional resources and materials through Canvas. We understand that internet access may be a challenge for some students. These students should reach out to their teacher through email or contact the school campus to speak with the teacher by phone.”

Families wishing to take part in meal pickup can do so at either campus between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. That will include lunch and breakfast packs and will be at each designated site for the campus (SRMS - front entrance; SRHS - rear entrance at the cafeteria).

In-person instruction is set to resume Tuesday, September 7, with “short-term enhanced mitigation and cohorting strategies.”

School officials are asking families to consider limiting social gatherings that would increase the likelihood of exposure.

