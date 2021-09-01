Advertisement

Digital news startup launches in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As newspapers have faced financial challenges and cutbacks, digital news startups have sprung up across the country. And very soon, Roanoke could have a couple of its own.

Henri Gendreau covered public safety and higher education for the Roanoke Times.

Laid off with other newspaper staffers in April, he’s now the driving force behind a new digital news startup.

“What’s launching this week will be ‘The Roanoke Rambler,” Gendreau told WDBJ7.

That Roanoke will soon see Gendreau’s start-up, or another digital news site now under development, comes as no surprise to Rick Edmonds, Media Business Analyst for the Poynter Institute.

“This is a huge trend all across the country,” Edmonds said in an interview Tuesday morning.

“To state the obvious, these journalists want to keep being journalists,” Edmonds said. “And this is a vehicle to do it.”

‘The Roanoke Rambler’ is a weekly newsletter delivered to subscribers by email.

It will include local coverage, investigative journalism and literary content, including poetry, short stories and essays.

“I think ‘The Roanoke Rambler’ will be successful if it can tell some really great stories, and if some of those stories have a real impact in the community,” Gendreau said.

The website is now live, and the first edition of ‘The Roanoke Rambler’ will arrive on Wednesday morning.

For more information, click on the following link:

The Roanoke Rambler

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday
Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
Composite sketch of man found dead in New River in Pulaski County
Pulaski investigators looking for help identifying body found in New River
Alleged Nelson County threat suspects identified; students return to school
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Governor declares State of Emergency as remnants from Ida affect Virginia

Latest News

WDBJ
Firefighter injured following grease fire at Christiansburg O’Charley’s restaurant
The Salem School Board has appointed Dr. Curtis Hicks to serve as the city's next school...
Salem School Board names Curtis Hicks new superintendent
A tomahawk fixed in the target after a successful throw.
Tomahawk throwing added at Omni Homestead
The signs show an elevation of the planned restoration.
Omni Homestead set to start work on Warm Springs Pools