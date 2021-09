Firefighter injured following grease fire at Christiansburg O’Charley’s restaurant

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Per the Christiansburg Fire Department, a firefighter is being checked for minor injuries after working a fire in the kitchen exhaust hood.

The grease fire was contained to the hood.

The Christiansburg Fire Department, Blacksburg Fire Department, Blacksburg Rescue Squad, Christiansburg Rescue Squad, Christiansburg Police Department, Blacksburg Police Department and Montgomery County Emergency Services responded.

The fire is extinguished and the scene is being cleaned Tuesday night.

EARLIER STORY: The Christiansburg and Blacksburg Fire Departments are working a scene at the O’Charley’s restaurant in Christiansburg.

