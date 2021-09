HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Highland County School Board has voted to postpone the start of school until October 1, 2021.

That decision was made at its August 31 meeting, as part of a conversation regarding a COVID-19 Mitigation Plan.

The next School Board Meeting will be September 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the HCPS cafeteria.

