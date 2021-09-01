Advertisement

Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday,...
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM, JR.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66.

Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Gregg Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said he died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife, whom he often appeared with on the popular Bravo reality television show.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said.

Gregg and NeNe Leakes first married in 1997, two years before the couple’s son, Brentt, was born. NeNe Leakes had one child from a past relationship while Gregg Leakes had five other children.

The couple divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and married for a second time a couple years later.

In 2018, the reality star revealed on her Instagram account that her husband had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
WDBJ
Christiansburg O’Charley’s restaurant closed because of fire
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Governor declares State of Emergency as remnants from Ida affect Virginia
Schools Closed Graphic
Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather
What to expect.
Heavy rain threat ending; Drier air returning overnight

Latest News

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis
Hokies Set to Face QB Sam Howell
Hokies Set to Face QB Sam Howell
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms