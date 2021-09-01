Ida brings heavy rain, severe risk through this afternoon

Plan for periods of heavy rain, localized flooding

Greatest impacts from Ida Wednesday

Download the WDBJ7 Weather APP for updates

15 minutes ago, big tornado on the now warned storm heading to Blacksburg! pic.twitter.com/004RLTybvV — Justin Buchinsky (@JBuchinskyWX) August 31, 2021

Here is a shot of second warned storm in the #Blacksburg area. Clear rotation—did not see anything touch the ground. pic.twitter.com/4FRUYhdkrJ — Khang Nguyen (@khangsweather) September 1, 2021

WEDNESDAY

The core of Ida’s remnants move west to east through the area with pockets of heavy rain at times along with a few stronger storms. The system will take most of the day to move through and should exit by the evening.

Pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe storms are still possible. (WDBJ Weather)

RAIN - FLOOD THREAT

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday night. Excessive rainfall of 2-4″ is likely and some locations could see 3-5″ of rain in any thunderstorms. Lower amounts are expected to the east toward Central/Southside VA.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through Wednesday evening. (WDBJ)

TORNADO RISK

The risk of a tornado will return Wednesday later this morning through around lunchtime west of the I-81 corridor. By the afternoon, the risk of severe weather and isolated tornadoes shifts to the Southside and Central VA. Remain weather aware again today.

WIND GUSTS

Tropical winds aren’t expected to be a big issue with this system. However, a period of sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph can’t be ruled out. The highest gusts will be along the mountain ridges (Floyd, Blue Ridge Parkway, Highlands).

SPC outlook for Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THIS WEEK

After Ida’s remnants , we will get a much needed cool down along with lower humidity into the first weekend of September. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s with comfortable conditions. Overnight temperatures will slip to the upper 50s.

The weekend remains dry through at least Sunday. A front will sweeping through the Great lakes by late Sunday into Monday bringing the next chance of any precipitation to the area.