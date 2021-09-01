Ida brings heavy rain, severe risk through this afternoon
We’re bracing for the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall again today
- Plan for periods of heavy rain, localized flooding
- Greatest impacts from Ida Wednesday
- Download the WDBJ7 Weather APP for updates
WEDNESDAY
The core of Ida’s remnants move west to east through the area with pockets of heavy rain at times along with a few stronger storms. The system will take most of the day to move through and should exit by the evening.
RAIN - FLOOD THREAT
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday night. Excessive rainfall of 2-4″ is likely and some locations could see 3-5″ of rain in any thunderstorms. Lower amounts are expected to the east toward Central/Southside VA.
TORNADO RISK
The risk of a tornado will return Wednesday later this morning through around lunchtime west of the I-81 corridor. By the afternoon, the risk of severe weather and isolated tornadoes shifts to the Southside and Central VA. Remain weather aware again today.
WIND GUSTS
Tropical winds aren’t expected to be a big issue with this system. However, a period of sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph can’t be ruled out. The highest gusts will be along the mountain ridges (Floyd, Blue Ridge Parkway, Highlands).
REST OF THIS WEEK
After Ida’s remnants , we will get a much needed cool down along with lower humidity into the first weekend of September. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s with comfortable conditions. Overnight temperatures will slip to the upper 50s.
The weekend remains dry through at least Sunday. A front will sweeping through the Great lakes by late Sunday into Monday bringing the next chance of any precipitation to the area.