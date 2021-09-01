Lynchburg man sentenced for inciting 2020 riot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony charge of inciting a riot in the wake of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

September 1, 2021, Edwin Demerly was given a 7-year sentence with 5.5 years suspended. He was given credit for time served, just over seven months so far. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Demerly was charged in 2020 after police said he threw an M-80 firecracker under a car during a protest at the 5th and Federal roundabout. Officers said the peaceful protest May 31 turned into a riot following Demerly’s actions.

