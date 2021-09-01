Lynchburg man sentenced for role in Fifth and Federal riot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The man who pleaded guilty in June to inciting a riot at Fifth and Federal last year was given his sentencing Wednesday.

Edwin Demerly appeared in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

While there, Demerly and the court were shown footage of the incident from last year. The footage included the moment a firecracker was set off, people throwing objects at the restaurant and adjacent building and police cars being damaged.

According to business owners, that incident caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage and scarred the restaurant for months.

“The ripple effects of his actions have greatly impacted not just the business owners, but our community. It affected everyone’s lives,” said Bethany Harrison, Lynchburg commonwealth’s attorney. “We were under a curfew after this...for these business owners, they’ve had their reputation damaged...all because this man, Edwin Demerly, set off this firecracker to make it sound like a gunshot.”

Before he was sentenced, Demerly and others were called to the stand to speak about last year’s protest and riot.

Fifth and Federal owner Josh Read said “it was rough” for him and he had to endure “numerous nights without sleep.”

He said over $100,000 in damages were done to the restaurant alone, with much of the financial burden for repairs having to come out of pocket.

Demerly later took the stand and answered a series of questions from Harrison and his own attorney.

He said he was attending the protest, where he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Demerly said during the protest he was thinking “if peaceful protesting isn’t gonna get us anywhere, violence might,” which led him to go home and retrieve the firecracker he would later use, as he told a Lynchburg Police Department detective previously, to “get the crowd started.”

The protest and subsequent riot allegedly resulted from a social media post from the restaurant which some interpreted as racist. The restaurant responded to a Twitter post by Jerry Falwell, Jr. that displayed a mask with a picture of Gov. Ralph Northam in a controversial yearbook image on it, saying they would like to offer the mask to restaurant staff.

Read spoke to WDBJ7 in June 2020, saying the intent of the post was in response to the executive orders Northam was issuing, but apologized for “the hurt” caused.

Demerly said he later realized after the riot violence wouldn’t help and said he accepted responsibility for his actions.

“You will not do anything for your cause, whether the cause is anti-racism or social justice by committing crimes. That’s the biggest message,” said Harrison.

Fifth and Federal gave a statement to WDBJ7 Wednesday, saying “We are glad to see closure for not just ourselves but everyone involved in the regretful events that took place May 31, 2020. God says to forgive and show love and mercy and we are reminded of that every day. Healing after such catastrophic events takes time and effort and after the riot that occurred on the corner of 5th and Federal there has been an outpouring of love and support. The new relationships built within our neighborhood and community have blossomed and continue to grow greater than we could have ever dreamed.”

Ultimately, Demerly was given a seven-year sentence with five and a half years suspended. He’ll receive credit for time served and also have to pay restitution.

Demerly’s attorney declined to comment.

