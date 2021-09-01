1 student hurt, North Carolina high school on lockdown after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown after one student was injured in a shooting on campus.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a shooting occurred Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured.

The department said it was investigating what happened and “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

