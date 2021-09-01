Advertisement

Police: One student hurt in shooting at high school in Winston-Salem

Police are actively investigating what happened and will share more information once it’s available.
Authorities responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Mount Tabor High School in Winston Salem.
Authorities responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Mount Tabor High School in Winston Salem.(Source: WXII)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown following a shooting on school property Thursday afternoon.

According to law enforcement, one student was injured in the shooting and all others are safe.

“We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injures,” a tweet from the WSPD stated.

Police have secured the campus and are actively investigating what happened. Authorities said many schools in the area are on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. They stressed there has not been another incident.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, parents should report to the pick up their children at the Harris Teeter.

A tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Charlotte field office said special agents have responded to Mount Tabor High.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

