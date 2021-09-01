Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County deputies now know the identity of the man whose body was found in the New River over the weekend.

An update from the sheriff’s office Wednesday revealed the body is that of Vance Austin Eubank, 45, of Christiansburg.

Deputies from the agency said while the investigation is ongoing, they don’t suspect foul play in Eubank’s death.

Two fishermen found the body in the area of Viscoe Road Sunday. The sheriff’s office subsequently released a description of the body, including several tattoos, as well as a composite sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Hayes at 540-980-7800.

