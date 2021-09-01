Advertisement

Recent polling reflects competitive race for Governor

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the election just over two months away, it appears the candidates for Virginia Governor are locked in a very close contest.

In most recent polls, Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton notes the distance between the candidates is within the margin of error.

“Right now, in the snapshot when we look at both candidates below 50% as they’re going into the real season; right now it means it’s a very tight race, competitive race,” Denton said Wednesday afternoon. “And it will probably be a three- to five-point race at the end of the day.”

And Denton said with both candidates below 50%, the final weeks of the campaign could bring a barrage of negative ads.

AARP/Wason Center Poll: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in race for governor
McAuliffe edges out Youngkin in Roanoke College poll, but within VCU poll margin of error
L. Douglas Wilder Poll indicates close race for Virginia governor
Roanoke College Poll: Democrats lead GOP ahead of Virginia November election

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some local impacts expected from Ida.
Ida remnants bring heavy rain, severe risk tonight into Wednesday
WDBJ
Christiansburg O’Charley’s restaurant closed because of fire
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Governor declares State of Emergency as remnants from Ida affect Virginia
Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
Schools Closed Graphic
Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather

Latest News

Polling: Virginia's Race for Governor
Polling: Virginia's Race for Governor
Gubernatorial Candidate Forum
Gubernatorial Candidate Forum
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe looks ahead at Nov. election against Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
COVID-19 vaccine order for state employees takes effect