Recent polling reflects competitive race for Governor

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the election just over two months away, it appears the candidates for Virginia Governor are locked in a very close contest.

In most recent polls, Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton notes the distance between the candidates is within the margin of error.

“Right now, in the snapshot when we look at both candidates below 50% as they’re going into the real season; right now it means it’s a very tight race, competitive race,” Denton said Wednesday afternoon. “And it will probably be a three- to five-point race at the end of the day.”

And Denton said with both candidates below 50%, the final weeks of the campaign could bring a barrage of negative ads.

