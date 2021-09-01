Advertisement

Roanoke community, Senator Kaine honor people lost to overdoses

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) joined community members and leaders in the Roanoke community to honor people lost to overdoses.

The ceremony was hosted Tuesday night by the Roanoke Valley Collective Response and the HOPE Initiative, which included a candlelight vigil and memorial.

WDBJ7 spoke with one of the speakers, Niles Comer, ahead of the ceremony about the need for recovery services in the community. Comer said National Overdose Awareness Day was an opportunity to honor the memories of those lost and motivate the community to work towards more recovery opportunities.

The ceremony was livestreamed by the Roanoke Valley Collective Response.

