Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather

Schools Closed Graphic
Schools Closed Graphic(Associated Press)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several local school districts are closed today or operating on a delay due to the remnants of Ida moving through the region.

-Bath County Schools are delayed two hours Wednesday.

-Charlotte County Schools are closed.

-The Community School of Roanoke is closed.

-Craig County Schools are closed with Employee Code 3.

-Grayson County Schools are under a two hour delay.

-Patrick County Schools are under a two hour delay.

You can check back into the WDBJ7 Closings page to stay updated throughout the day.

