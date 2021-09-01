Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several local school districts are closed today or operating on a delay due to the remnants of Ida moving through the region.

-Bath County Schools are delayed two hours Wednesday.

-Charlotte County Schools are closed.

-The Community School of Roanoke is closed.

-Craig County Schools are closed with Employee Code 3.

-Grayson County Schools are under a two hour delay.

-Patrick County Schools are under a two hour delay.

You can check back into the WDBJ7 Closings page to stay updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.