Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several local school districts are closed today or operating on a delay due to the remnants of Ida moving through the region.
-Bath County Schools are delayed two hours Wednesday.
-Charlotte County Schools are closed.
-The Community School of Roanoke is closed.
-Craig County Schools are closed with Employee Code 3.
-Grayson County Schools are under a two hour delay.
-Patrick County Schools are under a two hour delay.
You can check back into the WDBJ7 Closings page to stay updated throughout the day.
