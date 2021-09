ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A surprise celebration honored a man’s 100th birthday in Blacksburg.

Warm Hearth Village is a retirement community and has been Mirto Corte’s home for many years.

Wednesday the community surprised Corte to help him celebrate the start of a new century.

The party included music, games and a photo booth to document the fun.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.