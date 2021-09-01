Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed two tornadoes touched down during storms Tuesday.

Both were EF1, one just south of Radford, the second northwest of Merrimac.

In the first, at 6:34 p.m., a barn was damaged and several trees were uprooted. In the second, at 6:59 p.m., trees were snapped and a swing was destroyed.

Winds were between 90 and 95 miles per hour for each. EF1 tornadoes are categorized as those between 86 and 110 miles per hour, and are at the low end of a scale that goes up to EF6.

