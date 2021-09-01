Visitor restrictions implemented by Department of Behavioral Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has announced changes in the visitation policies at all 12 DBHDS facilities across Virginia, including Catawba and the adult mental health hospital in Danville.

The restrictions stem from “high community transmission of COVID-19,” according to DBHDS, with a test positivity rate of 10.3% as of September 1. As of Friday, September 3, 2021, all 12 DBHDS facilities will move to a restricted visitation policy.

The visitation policies apply to anyone who is not currently admitted to the facility or not directly employed by the facility, according to DBHDS. This includes, but is not limited to, family members, friends, authorized representatives, guardians, legal representatives, members of the general public, regulatory agencies, and site inspectors.

In a statement, DBHDS says, “Restricted visitation means that visitors will not be allowed in the facility at all, except for contractors and vendors who are mission critical to the operations of the facility and lawyers representing a client currently admitted to the facility. However, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents (CCCA), will not allow visitors to enter the facility except for certain situations, or in the case of a minor child, the visitor is a parent or approved guardian. If there are questions about a particular location, that facility should be contacted directly.”

The goal of the policies is to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to DBHDS patients and staff, and to maintain the critical services provided by DBHDS facilities.

The new policies do not affect admissions.

