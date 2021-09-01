VT Emergency Management discusses tornado preparedness

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A tornado spotting in the New River Valley Tuesday was a first for many in our area.

It was also the first time new Virginia Tech students reacted to a tornado warning in real-time.

“Once National Weather Service issued an alert, we issue a ‘VT Alert’ to the community,” said Mike Mulhare, Virginia Tech’s Asst. VP of Emergency Management.

The university sounded its sirens and alerted students via text and email several times Tuesday.

“When a tornado warning goes active, people should take it seriously,” urged WDBJ7 Meteorologist Christian Johansen.

Students, faculty and staff all need to know what to do in the event of severe weather, and have a plan ahead of time.

Mulhare instructs downloading the Hokie Ready app is a great first step.

“Having that app on your phone, literally within seconds, if we say ‘shelter in place,’ and you don’t know what we want you to do, that information’s right there,” said Mulhare.

“People walking around on campus, if they’re alerted, they need to find shelter,” said Johansen. “If they’re in the dorms, or maybe in a building that’s multi-level, some of the best things to do is get down to the lowest level and stay in shelter and stay away from windows.”

That way, you’ll be safe from any debris picked up by the storm and thrown through a window. Bathrooms can also offer good protection, according to Johansen.

“There’s more piping in a bathroom, you have a better structure and more safety, and a lot of bathrooms don’t have that window,” said Johansen.

