Amherst County closing schools through next week

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Schools will close all schools in the district through September 10.

District officials say, “After a review and analysis of results obtained from the community testing event on 8/31/2021 regarding the spread of COVID-19 in our community and schools, a determination has been made in a collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health that ACPS cannot safely operate at this time.”

All Amherst County Public Schools will be closed beginning Friday, September 3, with students returning to school Monday, September 13.

District officials say, “This closure will be identical to a closure for inclement weather, meaning there will be no in-person or virtual instruction, extracurricular activities, transportation, or meals through food services. Self-directed learning opportunities will be available to all students for the duration of the closure by accessing the ACPS website.”

Further, the district statement reads, “We encourage the Amherst Community to continue to follow safe and healthy mitigation practices to ensure a timely reopening of schools.”

