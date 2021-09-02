Advertisement

Amherst County schools to remain closed through Thursday

Amherst County High School was closed Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns. Over 140 people will...
Amherst County High School was closed Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns. Over 140 people will have to quarantine after several positive cases were found at the school.(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County secondary schools will remain closed through at least Thursday, September 2.

The plan was to be back to in-person instruction that day, after being in virtual learning mode because of a COVID outbreak, assuming students tested negative by then.

According to the school district, the September 2 date was recommended by the Virginia Department of Health with the assurance that test results would be in by 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 1. But Wednesday afternoon, the district was informed test results would not be delivered until late Wednesday night or early the morning of September 2.

According to a district statement, “We do not have the ability to inform families in a timely fashion. Therefore, we will need to keep our secondary school facilities closed for one more day. Once we have the results, we will begin informing families of the test results. Any students who had tested negative will now be eligible to return on Friday, September 3rd. Students are expected to log into their classes virtually again tomorrow (Thursday).”

Thursday, September 2, 2021, ACHS, AEC, AMS, MMS facilities will remain closed and virtual learning will continue.

